IMA doctors go on strike in Kerala to protest attacks against health workers

The day's protest call was given in view of the long delay in the arrest of accused in an attack on a doctor at Fatima Hospital in Kozhikode early this month.

news Protest

Normal functioning of hospitals in Kerala was disrupted as the dawn-to-dusk statewide strike called by the Kerala-chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) began on Friday, March 17. All hospitals in the public and private sector, except emergency services, have been affected by the total strike. Even small clinics, including the dental clinics, are also closed for the day in protest.

The day's protest call was given in view of the long delay in the arrest of accused in an attack on a doctor at Fatima Hospital in Kozhikode early this month. A senior cardiologist was allegedly attacked, on Mrach 4, by a group of people who had accompanied a pregnant woman admitted at the private hospital.

The doctors are carrying out their protest marches in all district headquarters. The IMA expressed deep concern in the rising number of attacks on health workers in the state. The medical body claimed that the cases have increased in the past three years.

The main demands of IMA are: take action to declare hospitals as protected zones; ensure that the High Court directions on attacks against hospitals are strictly followed; probe the circumstances in which the accused escaped during the Fatima Hospital attack; withdraw cases filed against doctors who were taking part in protests.

(With IANS inputs)