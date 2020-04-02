IMA challenges Kerala govt’s order providing liquor to persons with alcohol withdrawal

IMA stated that the Kerala government order would send a wrong message to society that there were no medicines or scientific methods available for treating Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome other than administering alcohol.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Kerala on Wednesday approached the High Court challenging the state government decision to allow doctors to give slips that could be used to obtain a pass for buying liquor to those suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome (AWS). The state had issued instructions to allow limited sales of liquor to those with passes after reports of several cases of suicide by those suffering from AWS.

Dr Dinesh, National Chairperson, IMA, filed a petition with the Kerala High Court stating that the decision by the Kerala government was illegal and unethical. In his petition, the doctor stated, “There are scientific ways to treat those with severe withdrawal symptoms. Giving them liquor is not the solution. Based on the severity of the symptoms some can be treated at home, while others may need supervised care in a hospital setting to avoid potentially dangerous complications such as seizure.” The petitioner sought the quashing of the government order and asked the state to use the lockdown as an opportunity to treat those suffering from AWS.

The PIL was filed by the National Mental Health Wing, a frontal organisation of the IMA providing treatment for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

According to the instructions issued by the Kerala government, those who approach Primary and Family Health Care Centres (PHC/FHC), taluk and district hospitals, general and speciality hospitals, medical colleges and other government hospitals for treatment of alcohol withdrawal syndrome could get an OP (Outpatient) tickets and be examined by a doctor. The doctor, if convinced that the person has AWS, can issue a note that has to be taken to the nearest excise range office or circle office by the patient or someone authorised by the patient.

On the basis of the note issued by the doctor and the identity card produced by the patient, the Excise Department can issue a liquor pass. A person would not get more than one pass. The single-pass can be used at any beverage corporation outlets to procure the prescribed quantity of alcohol.

