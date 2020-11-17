Illegal mining case: CBI opposes Janardhana Reddy visiting Ballari

Reddy a former minister is accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and is out on a conditional bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday opposed former minister and tainted mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy from visiting his home district of Ballari.

This development came as the Supreme Court sought CBI's response on a plea by former Reddy seeking modification of the bail conditions directing him not to visit home town Ballari.

Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and is out on bail, has sought modifications of the conditions prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Madhavi Divan, Additional Solicitor General appearing for the CBI prays for and is allowed two weeks' further time to file additional affidavit. Rejoinder, if any, be filed within a week thereafter. List thereafter, said a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy.

During the brief hearing, Divan opposed Reddy's plea saying that he should not be allowed to visit district Bellary in Karnataka as he holds considerable influence and might interfere with the investigation

"He has led multiple petitions, witnesses under police protection have been threatened and vehicles have been set on fire. Over 40 witnesses are there. We do not know what will happen if this gentleman is allowed to enter the area," the law officer said.

Reddy was granted conditional bail by the apex court in January 2015 after spending more than three years in jail.

Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011 from Ballari and brought to Hyderabad.

The company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

He shall surrender his passport, if not already surrendered, to the learned Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad. If he has already surrendered his passport before the learned Principal Special Judge, that fact should also be supported by an affidavit, the top court had said while granting bail.