IIT Madras suicides: Student body says admin not addressing mental health issues

In a 2019 resolution, independent student body ChintaBAR demanded that a study be conducted by an external committee of experts in mental health, education, and sociology, in order to understand the root cause of continuing suicides.

news MENTAL HEALTH

Following the recent death by suicide of an IIT Madras student, ChintaBAR, an independent student body in the Institute, released a statement on Wednesday, March 15, asking the administration to implement the demands for adequately addressing mental health issues faced by students that the body had made in 2019. “On March 14, 2023, we witnessed the fourth case of suicide that happened in IIT Madras within the last two years. Three of these cases happened in the hostels, while one happened when the student was at home. When these incidents happened, the official mails from the institute never mentioned that the deaths happened by suicide,” the statement read. “By not mentioning the term ‘suicide,’ the institute administration is being evasive in addressing such a serious matter and taking a step back from resolving the academic/non-academic difficulties faced by the students,” the student body alleged.

Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai (23) a third-year Electrical Engineering student from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh had died by suicide at the Alakananda Hostel on Tuesday. His roommates and friends told the police that he was under a lot of stress due to academic pressures. A first information report has been filed. Pushpak’s is the second case of suicide in the last one month at IIT Madras. On February 13, a second-year research scholar in the Electrical Engineering department was found dead in his room. The deceased student was identified as Steven who hailed from Maharashtra. Another student from Karnataka also attempted suicide on the same day, but was rescued. Students conducted a protest on campus in the wake of the death and the attempted suicide. They made several demands to the administration, including the strengthening of mental health support systems in the institute.

In a 2019 resolution, ChintaBAR had demanded that a study should be conducted by an external committee consisting of experts from the fields of mental health, education, and sociology, in order to understand the root causes of continuing suicides on the campus, and to adequately address student’s mental health issues. In the aftermath of Fathima Lateef's suicide in November 2019, the then director had assured ChintaBAR and the student community of three promises relating to students’ mental health, including a standard procedure to be established to inquire and investigate the causes of death. But the administration is yet to implement such measures, the statement said.

According to ChintaBar, after students conducted a protest on campus after a student's suicide last month, IIT Madras Director was convened a townhall meeting where was promised that they had invited faculty members from NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) to analyse the mental health issues faced by the students. However, the administration has not yet made the announcement of the members of the committee which is undertaking the study, the student body alleged.

Thanthi reported that in the span of seven years, 14 deaths, including suicides, have occurred at the IIT Madras campus. The administration of the Institute released a statement on March 14 saying that post-Covid has been a challenging environment and the Institute has been endeavoring to improve and sustain the well-being of the students/scholars, faculty, and staff on campus, while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place. “A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which has been recently constituted will look into such incidents,” it further added.