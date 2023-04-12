IIT Madras suicide: Students want deceased scholar’s PhD guide to be suspended

Students at IIT Bombay have also been protesting against the administration at IIT Madras and demanding justice for the deceased PhD scholar, Sachin Kumar Jain.

news Protest

Students at IIT Madras have been protesting after the suicide of Sachin Kumar Jain, a 31-year-old PhD scholar, allegedly due to “undue pressure” from his guide. The students met with the Director of IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti on Tuesday, April 11, and placed a list of demands including the suspension of Sachin’s guide, Ashish Kumar. They have also planned a protest on campus at 6 pm on Wednesday, April 12, demanding that the guide should not be involved in any process related to the inquiry of Sachin’s death.

The Director is also expected to address the students regarding the issue on Wednesday. The students further demand immunity for those involved in the inquiry against Ashish, and to involve retired judges for a fair probe.

Students at IIT Bombay have also been protesting against the administration at IIT Madras and demanding justice for Sachin. According to reports, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at IIT Bombay said that the administration of IIT Madras has not implemented any structural changes to address the high number of student suicides. They added that there has been no action taken against the harassment of students by faculty. The APPSC has also demanded the resignation of Ashish Kumar.

This is the third suicide to happen at IIT Madras since February this year. On February 13, Steven, a second-year-research scholar from Maharashtra was found dead in his hostel room. On March 14, Vaipu Pushpak Sai, a third-year Electrical Engineering student had also died by suicide in his hostel room.

Read: IIT Madras scholar suicide: Brother accuses PhD guide of exerting 'undue pressure'

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.