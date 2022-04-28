IIT-Madras reports 33 new COVID-19 cases in one day, total tally at 145

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 77 new COVID-19 infections.

news Coronavirus

The cluster of COVID-19 cases detected at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) in Chennai last week saw 33 more people testing positive on Wednesday, April 27, taking the total to 145 confirmed cases at the campus of the 4,974 samples tested so far, the government said. "All the 25 samples lifted from IIT-M sent for whole genomic sequencing revealed the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and no new variant has been detected. Already, in March, 93% of the results had revealed BA.2 Omicron sub-variant," it said.

Talking to reporters after visiting various hostels at the IIT Madras on Tuesday, April 26, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan appealed to members of the public to follow COVID-19 protocol while in public places and urged those eligible, to come forward and get vaccine shots.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 77 new COVID-19 infections, which includes a returnee from Meghalaya, pushing the total caseload to 34.53 lakh. Among those tested positive include 52 men and 25 women. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said. The recoveries reached 34.15 lakh with 34 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 447 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 59, followed by Chengalpet with seven, Tiruvallur with three, Coimbatore with two, while Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tuticorin, Vellore and Virudhunagar recorded one case each. The state capital leads among districts with 298 active infections and 7.51 lakh cases overall. A total of 20,386 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.61 crore, the bulletin said.

