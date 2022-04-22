IIT-Madras reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days

The students who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have a mild infection and don't need to be hospitalised as yet, officials have said.

news COVID-19

A small COVID-19 cluster has been reported on IIT-Madras campus in Chennai. On Thursday, April 21, nine more students in various hostels at the institute tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The total number of infected students has risen to 12 in the past three days.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered testing of all students and teachers of the institution. Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Thursday. Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS said, "All the students who tested positive are now lodged in the IIT hostel at Taramani."

He said that the students have a mild infection and added that wards at the General hospital in Guindy, are ready for the students if necessary. "The doctors at Guindy hospital have said that the students have a mild infection and they don't need to be hospitalised as of now."

On April 19, a student who had a cold, fever and headache tested positive for coronavirus, and the next day two more students also tested positive. The IIT-Madras authorities told IANS that on Wednesday, 18 samples of close contacts of those who had got COVID-19 were tested and it was found that nine of those have contracted the infection.

Radhakrishnan said that around 3000 residents and their contacts will be tested for the virus. Some students had attended closed-door workshops and other symposiums even after having a minor cold and fever. He asked the students and staff to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

COVID-19 clusters have been reported on the campus multiple times in the past two years as well. As many as 180 cases were reported in 2020, and the institute had been closed and sealed, but most students recovered from the infection and regular classes began once greenlit by the state government.