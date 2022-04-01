IIT-Madras opens admissions for BSc in Programming and Data Science

The programme is now open to students of Classes 11 and 12, as well as working professionals.

news Education

Admissions to the Bachelors of Science (BSc) in Programming and Data Science at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) are now open for students of Classes 11 and 12, the institute said on Friday, April 1. The first-of-its-kind programme was launched in 2020, and IIT-M is calling for applications for the May 2022 term of the program, the statement from the institute read.

The statement also mentioned that students who are eligible for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)- Advanced can directly join the programme. Further, students can attend the course full time or along with an on-campus degree. Additionally, the course is also open to working professionals. The last date to apply for the programme has been announced as April 20, 2022.

IIT Madras has started permitting students right from Class 11 to apply for the qualifier process. “Students who complete Class 11 by May 2022 or those currently in Class 12 can apply for the May 2022 term qualifier process and if they qualify, they can start the coursework after completing their Class 12”, the statement read. Interested students can apply through the website of the institute, it added.

Dr Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor In-Charge of the programme said that the tailor-made course now admits students who qualify to write JEE Advanced, providing them with an option to study at IIT.

Weekly content is released on a portal for anytime access, but all examinations have to be attended in person at designated centres in more than 130 cities across India, according to IIT-M. This ensures credibility of the learning assessment, the institute has said, and added that fee waivers of up to 75% are provided based on annual family income, along with additional scholarships through CSR partners.

The application process includes four weeks of training, which includes video lectures, weekly assignments, discussion forum and live interactions with professors and course instructors. Applicants have to write the qualifier examination in person, which is based only on these four weeks of training. If they score more than the minimum cut-off, they can join the foundation level of the BSc in Programming and Data Science, IIT-M said.