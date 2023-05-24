IIT Kharagpur studentâ€™s body exhumed on court orders seven months after death

While IIT Kharagpur authorities said that Faizan Ahmedâ€™s death in October 2022 was a case of suicide, his family has alleged that he was killed.

The family of deceased IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, whose body was exhumed by a special team of officers for a second post mortem following a court order, alleged that the institute has been trying to influence the investigation. Ahmed, a mechanical engineering student and a resident of Assam's Dibrugarh district, was found dead in a hostel of IIT Kharagpur on October 14 last year. The authorities of the institute claimed that he died by suicide, while Ahmed's family alleged that he was killed. The family filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court over his unnatural death.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court ordered the exhumation of the body and a second post mortem. After his family gave their consent, Faizan Ahmed's body was exhumed on Tuesday, May 23. In the presence of a four-member police team from the Kharagpur Town police station in West Bengal, forensics experts from the Assam Medical College and Gauhati Medical College performed the exhumation procedure at the Amolapatty burial place in Dibrugarh town. The family of the late student, the local police, and magistrate Gautam Priya Mahanta were also present.

The body was deposited in the mortuary in Dibrugarh for the night. On Wednesday, it was taken to Kolkata by the special team officers accompanied by Ahmed's family.

Meanwhile, IANS learnt that a team from IIT Kharagpur was also insistent to be present during the exhumation process, but the family of the deceased student resisted strongly. The family members alleged to reporters that the IIT Kharagpur authorities have been trying to derail the investigation.

The body of 23-year-old Faizan Ahmed was found in room C-205 of the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall of Residence in the institute premises on October 14 last year. Two days later, his body was buried at the Amolapatty burial ground in Dibrugarh town.

