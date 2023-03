IIT Kanpur student attacked by 3 seniors after spat at music concert

The attacked, Meena, has accused three students in the FIR lodged with the Kalyanpur police.

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) was allegedly attacked with a knife by three of his seniors after an argument broke out between them over jumping the queue at a music concert. The attacked, Meena, has accused three students in the FIR lodged with the Kalyanpur police. He said that he sustained a serious injury in his thumb during the attack.

The concert -- featuring famous Bollywood music director duo Salim-Sulaiman -- was held as part of the annual cultural festival Antaragini.

ACP Kalyanpur Vikas Pandey said that an FIR has been registered under section 324 (causing injury) of the Indian Penal Code against three identified students -- Varun Dev, Adarsh, and Dinesh Ram. "Police have begun an investigation into the incident. The institute has also been approached in this context," said the senior cop. Meena was part of the group that was assisting to maintain order during the concert. The three accused were allegedly trying to force their way in and when Meena stopped them, they attacked him with a knife, according to the FIR. When asked about the matter, IIT-K officials said that one of the three accused was carrying sugarcane and not a knife and that the injury was caused when the complainant grabbed the cane and the others yanked it with force. The institute would fully cooperate with the probe, they added.