IIM Bangalore 47th Convocation: 690 students graduate with nine winning gold medals

It was after a gap of two years that the graduating students were present at the ceremony on campus, following all COVID protocols.

IIM Bangalore held its 47th Convocation on Friday, April 8 where a total of 690 students from various programmes graduated. It was after a gap of two years that the graduating students were present at the ceremony on campus, following all COVID protocols. Degrees were awarded to the students of the Doctoral of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes – the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

The programme-wise details are as follows: Doctoral Programme (PhD): 11 students, Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP): 488, Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP): 76, Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM): 75, and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA): 40.

The awards included gold medals for Best All Round Performance, First Rank and Second Rank. This year, a total of nine students won the gold medals.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore urged the graduating students not to lose their enthusiasm or compromise on honesty, as they progressed further in their careers. “Focus on creating solutions and not dwelling on problems. Get involved in areas which currently have several shortcomings, like our healthcare system, education system, etc. In India, we have basic ‘quality of life’ issues, and many of them need to be addressed. There is the issue of availability of drinking water or sewage processing. You can take an issue like this where there is so much to be done. So, I would generally recommend that you focus on solving the visible problems that affect the quality of life in India; that’s a great place to start.”

“IIMB produces top-notch students year after year, making not only the institute proud, but the country proud as well – nationally as well as globally. You people had to achieve academic success amid the COVID challenge, and you have weathered all storms and come out ahead. We are waiting to see more unicorns, more distinguished scholars, more successful CEOs emerge from your batch. The IIMB opportunity is sure to change the course of your life,” said Chief Guest Zia J Mody, Co-founder and Managing Partner of AZB & Partners, and one of India’s foremost corporate attorneys.