IFA 2020: Realme to launch 55-inch Smart TV, Narzo 20 Series in India in Q4

Among the other major announcements, Madhav Sheth, who is currently the CEO of Realme India, has been elevated to the position of Vice President of Realme.

Atom Tech Shorts

Realme has showcased multiple products across categories at the IFA 2020 event in Berlin. These include a 55-inch Smart TV with wide colour gamut along with wireless and TWS (true wireless) earphones, smart camera and a smart bulb. The most striking feature of the new earphones is that they will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology.

The company also announced that it will launch the Realme Narzo 20 series in India in the coming months.

Among the major announcements, Madhav Sheth, who is the CEO of realme India, has been elevated to the position of Vice President of realme, as well as CEO of realme India and Europe to achieve rapid growth in the European market.

Speaking at the event, Sheth said, “It is a great challenge and also a new beginning for me to be responsible for both the Europe and India market. Realme is committed to building a ‘One Europe’ strategy. We will focus on Germany as our new European headquarter and aim to be among the TOP 5 in Europe in 2021.”

The 55-inch Smart TV is the company’s largest offering in this space so far. Prior to this, the company has launched two Smart TVs in the market featuring 32-inch and 43-inch models. The screen on the company’s latest product offers 108% coverage of the NTSC colour gamut along with 4K (Ultra HD) resolution. It will come with support for HDR along with Android TV 9 Pie operating system. Technical specifications of the product haven’t been disclosed.

The new realme Buds Air Pro will come in a true wireless (TWS) format, while the Buds Wireless P will have a neckband design. The most prominent upgrade will be their support for active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

According to a press statement, the company said that it has a full-set of products in the last two years targeting the youth at attractive price points.

Realme also said that its three product ranges will fulfil different demands for a different audience, as far as its plan for 4G devices is concerned. These include the realme C series, realme 7 series, and the realme Narzo series which is tailored for gaming lovers.

The company also revealed plans of upgrading its 5G product planning and 5G deployment globally in the coming years.