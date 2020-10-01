'If you want the government, give us the party' : Options offered by OPS camp

According to sources, OPS has offered the government multiple options at this point, the chief among them being that he be made the General secretary of the party.

The battle lines have been drawn and heated negotiations are underway within the AIADMK ahead of the party's announcement regarding its Chief Ministerial candidate on October 7. But even as high profile visits, hectic parleys and discussions are underway, sources close to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tell TNM that the senior leader is only looking to create a balance of power in the AIADMK.

According to the AIADMK senior leader, OPS has offered the government multiple options at this point, the chief among them being that if Edapadi Palanisamy is the CM face, then he be made the General secretary of the party.

"The Deputy CM's argument is that if EPS wants to be CM, he can continue but that would mean making OPS the general secretary of the party," he says. "The point is very clear - EPS cannot control the party (katchi) as well as control the government (aatchi). An equilibrium or balance of power has to be maintained. If the CM wants something done he can pass a Government order but for anything OPS he needs he is forced to go to the CM. These were not the conditions under which he agreed to join the party again," he adds.

Sources tell TNM that during the merger in 2017, in addition to the promise of a steering committee, the Chief Ministerial position was also spoken about.

"First they considered having EPS and OPS splitting the Chief Ministerial term. But since that was not practical OPS was promised that he could be the candidate for the 2021 elections. We didn't know that these promises had been made till recently when OPS spoke out about it," says the source.

According to sources in the EPS camp however, OPS' attempt to become General secretary of the party is seen as an effort to create two power centres in the AIADMK.

"This is not the communist politburo. The AIADMK works like a military. We have only one leader," says the EPS camp leader.

But the senior leader from the OPS camp points out that neither OPS nor EPS have the charisma or ability to pull large crowds that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran had and so they will need each other during polls.

The other option that OPS has been pushing for is that he be made the head of the steering committee, which was promised in 2017. This would be another way for him to gain control over party affairs if not chosen as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Both the Deputy CM and his supporters are of the opinion that a concerted effort to corner leaders belonging to a particular community is underway in the party. While EPS, Minister Velumani and a few other senior ministers belong to the Gounder community, OPS belongs to the Thevar community.

"There is a lot of support for OPS in Southern Tamil Nadu," points out the senior leader. "The Thevar community is large in population in atleast 18 districts and over the last few years they feel that they are being cornered in state politics. If the CM doesn't pay attention to their demands, this could be a communal problem."

Meanwhile, a source from the Sasikala camp said that the party can become strong only if Sasikala returns to the party as the two men at the helm are likely to continue bickering.