Idrees Pasha murder: HD Kumaraswamy slams BJP govt for fostering intolerance in Karnataka

Kumaraswamy also expressed concern that the incident occurred when the Model Code of Conduct was in place and said this was an attempt to create communal disharmony when elections are approaching.

Reacting to the murder of cattle trader Idrees Pasha, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) party HD Kumaraswamy, criticised the BJP government for nurturing and fostering growing frustration and intolerance in the state. He questioned why the accused resorted to murder instead of handing Pasha over to the police or providing information about his alleged illegal transportation of cattle.

“These miscreants suffering from cow blindness need to show some concern for the orphaned cows on the streets, without any fodder. However, it is their habit to set fire along caste and religious lines,” he further said.

Kumaraswamy also criticised the police for not immediately arresting the suspects and questioned whether they had silent police permission to brandish cricket bats on the street. He also expressed concern that the incident occurred when the Model Code of Conduct was in place and said this was an attempt to create communal disharmony and violence in the state and to disrupt peace when elections are approaching.

On Saturday, April 1, a cattle trader in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district was murdered allegedly by Hindutva activists on the pretext of transporting cattle illegally. The deceased was identified as Idrees Pasha, a resident of the state’s Mandya district. The police have booked prominent Hindutva activist Puneeth Kerehalli and four others in the case. With the incident coming to light, photographs of Puneet with several prominent BJP leaders in Karnataka including Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, BJP National Secretary CT Ravi, began to surface on social media, indicating his proximity to the state’s ruling party.