A plate of four idlis with two covered in podi Accompaniments of a bowl of sambhar and two chutneysPicxy.com-StockimageFactory
TNM Staff

A British professor’s tweet has south Indians coming together on the social media platform. No, the history professor wasn’t discussing colonialism, or even cricket. The academic’s dig at the humble idli, a staple breakfast (alright, lunch, and dinner too), calling it ‘the most boring thing in the world’, has south Indian flooding his timeline.  

Quick to realise his controversial opinion, Edward Anderson attempted some south Indian pacification.  

But it was too late.

Some offered suggestions on how to eat idlis. 

While Edward begged for forgiveness, there were many who came out in his support. 

But the outrage over idli quickly spiralled into a sambhar war over which state makes it best. 

