But it was too late.

Coming from someone who relishes boiled un-masalafied beans and toast for breakfast?

You’re getting a hell lot of fame, Ed. I don’t agree with him btw. pic.twitter.com/btE9aAC5Ly

Idlis are the perfect carrier food. They're not overpowering in taste, the fermentation makes them super healthy, and they're the perfect mix of carbs and lentil protein. You can make them into upmas and usalis, chop them up and fry them for use in Chaat, and eat them as is. https://t.co/Xh24vzPfMT

Edward, that rumbling you hear is the South Indians mobilising the army. What have you done?!!!!

You've made a grave error that I hope will haunt you for life

Some offered suggestions on how to eat idlis.

Ppl assume idlis are flavorless, because most idlis aren’t fermented enough or salted just right - and are often mushy and compact (when the batter is ground too much) rather than airy and slightly grainy. A idli by itself with ghee is brilliant

Agreed, taste is always own preference. But give it try for Idly/Mutton(lamb) combination. pic.twitter.com/oVkv5JLLD6 — Naveen (@knaveenr) October 8, 2020

Try having fresh & warm - Idlis with

Hot Sambhar

Red or Green Coconut Chutney



Or Even with a Spicy Beef or Mutton or Chicken Kheema



I can wallop 8-10 Idlis



Note: Idlis need to be “perfect” - porous & soft & not ever hard — Terence (@terence_fdes) October 6, 2020

My mother bakes idli muffins with various spices: a tasty alternative. — Sadie (@nonneemouse) October 6, 2020

While Edward begged for forgiveness, there were many who came out in his support.

I’m a South Indian and I agree with you.



And i'm going to get killed for this. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 7, 2020

Now do biriyani and also piss of the rest of India : )

(Yeah, idlis are not top of my list either.) — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) October 7, 2020

100%. And to those who say 'it's the accompaniment that matters', the same accompaniments can be had with much better carbs!!! — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) October 6, 2020

But the outrage over idli quickly spiralled into a sambhar war over which state makes it best.

have to entirely agree! but at the peril of pissing off all the mallus on twitter I will add, malayalis really do not know how to make sambar and chutney for the idlis or dosa for that matter!!! kannadigas and tamils ( in that order) win hands down! https://t.co/g5AVVm6ZKx — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) October 8, 2020

Heart in Coimbatore, and so I'll say this. Those who've not eaten Annapoorna sambar idli at 7 am might not love idli. The perfect combo is idli from Sagar Ratna Mangalore with sambar and chutney from Annapoorna. Ratna Cafe podi idli, deivam. :) — Subha Jayanagaraja (@subhajrao) October 8, 2020

You call that sweet concoction that Kannadigas make sambar? Sambar has to be arachivittu. But even that cannot rescue idlis from being boring — Natasha (@nuts2406) October 8, 2020