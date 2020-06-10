ICMR survey shows no community spread of COVID-19 in Telangana, claims govt

Telangana recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Health officials in Telangana once again declared on Wednesday that there’s no community spread in Telangana, based on the findings of a survey by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institution of Nutrition (NIN). Meanwhile, the state recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths related to the disease, as per the medical bulletin released on Wednesday night.

According to a statement from the Director of Public Health, a seroprevalence study was done by ICMR and NIN in various parts of Telangana, to assess the extent of spread of coronavirus. As per data shared by the Director of Public Health, 400 samples per district were collected from Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda between May 15 and 17, to study the spread in rural parts of Telangana. Of the 1,200 samples in total, only four tested positive for coronavirus, according to the survey. Of these, two cases were from Jangaon, and one case each from Kamareddy and Nalgonda.

In the urban areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 100 samples were collected from each of the five containment zones, in Adibatla, Balapur, Tappachabutra, Miyapur and Chandanagar. Out of 500 samples, 15 tested positive for coronavirus.

“The seroprevalence study performed by ICMR and NIN has shown that very few people have contracted the virus,” the statement from the Director of Public Health said. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender reportedly said that the results of the survey are an indication that the lockdown in Telangana has been successful.

As per Wednesday’s COVID-19 bulletin, 143 of the 191 new local cases were registered in GHMC alone. Medchal and Sangareddy districts recorded 11 cases each, while Rangareddy saw eight new cases. No new cases were registered among those who returned from states or countries. With this, the total number of local cases in the state has reached 3,663. Including the number of cases among people who returned from outside Telangana, the total number of cases in the state stands at 4,111.

A total of 156 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state so far. There are 2,138 known active cases, while 1,817 have recovered from the disease and been discharged.