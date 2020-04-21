ICMR asks states not to use rapid testing kits for two days

ICMR’s Dr R Gangakhedkar stated that three states have complained about faulty test kits and the kits will now be investigated.

Taking cognisance of reports of faulty rapid test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday asked states not to use them for the next two days, saying it will issue a clear advisory after their teams carry out tests and validation of these equipment. The ICMR statedment came shortly after the Rajasthan government decided to stop the use of rapid kits after they showed inaccurate results.

At the daily press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, ICMR's Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar was asked about the faulty rapid testing kits.

"We have received complaints from a state yesterday and so far discussed it with three states. We have found that there has been too much variation in the results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. This is not a good thing, this variation must be investigated.

He then stated that over the next two days the variations will be investigated and till then, advised states not to use them.

“In the next 2 days, we will send our eight institutes for field work and we will test the kits and validate them. Validation will happen on field and not in labs. We advise all states not to use these kits for the next two days. We will issue a clear-cut advisory in two days. If there is a problem in the batch, we will ask the companies to replace them,” Dr Gangakhedkar said.

Meanwhile, total 4,49,810 samples have been tested till Tuesday, Dr Gangakhedkar said. A total of 35,852 samples were tested on Monday, April 20. Out of the samples tested on Monday, 29,776 samples were tested in 201 labs under the ICMR network, and 6,076 were tested at 86 private laboratories.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agrawal, told the media that a total of 18,601 positive cases have been reported across the country till date, out of which 1,336 new cases were reported on Monday. He also added that India recorded the highest number of recoveries in one day so far, as 705 people recovered on Monday. A total of 3,252 people have been cured till now taking India's recovery percentage to 17.48.