ICAI Exams, medical counselling in TN rescheduled due to cyclone Nivar

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on November 25 in Tamil Nadu coast.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled a few examinations scheduled on November 24 and 25 in certain districts to December 9 and December 11 due to cyclone Nivar. The government of Tamil Nadu has also rescheduled the medical admissions counselling which was scheduled on November 24 to November 30.

According to a notification issued by the ICAI on Tuesday, the exams pertaining to CA-Intermediate course, Integrated Professional Competence (IPC) Course and Final exams scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikkudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thiruvallur, Villupuram and Puducherry (Union Territory) have been rescheduled to December 9 and 11. The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC exams will be held on December 9 and the final exams will be held on December 11. Admit cards issued already for the old schedule will be valid for the rescheduled exams as well, as per the notification. The exams in all other cities shall be conducted as per original schedule.

Similarly, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu rescheduled the medical admissions counselling that was to be held on Tuesday to November 30 in view of the cyclone. The counselling for students other than those under special category and government school quota of 7.5% began on November 23. As of Monday, 308 students attended the counselling and all 308 chose to pursue MBBS in Tamil Nadu. While 307 students were allotted seats in government medical colleges, one student was allotted a seat in a private medical college.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikkal on November 25. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai and other delta districts due to the cyclone, starting November 24. The state government is also in the process of making several precautionary arrangements to minimise the damages that the cyclone could cause.