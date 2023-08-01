IAS officer suspended for alleged demolition of monument to build govt accommodation

The accused officer Prakash Rai was allegedly involved in the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as the Delhi Jal Board’s CEO.

news News

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, July 31, suspended, with immediate effect, 2007 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, who has been accused of demolishing a historic monument in Delhi to construct a government accommodation. The order issued by the MHA also said that departmental proceedings are being contemplated against Rai.

The order said, "Now therefore, the President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 hereby places Rai, IAS (AGMUT:2007) under suspension with immediate effect. It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority."

In August last year, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended action against Rai for allegedly accepting a Rs 50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an Executive Engineer in two corruption cases. During his tenure as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), Rai "virtually let off" Executive Engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate assets cases — one involving Meena’s son and the other involving his wife.

Rai was allegedly involved in the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) CEO. Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department served a notice to Rai for the construction of the official accommodation following the demolition of the “Pathan period” Mahal dating back to 1418 to move in as the then DJB CEO.

The order also said that Rai, during the period of his suspension, would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary which a member of Service would have drawn if he had been on leave on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible, on the basis of such leave salary under Rule 4 (1)(a) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession, or vocation for a profit or remuneration or salary.