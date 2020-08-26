IAS association objects to case against panchayat CEO for Mysuru doctor's suicide

Dr SR Nagendra, the Nanjagud taluk health officer, had died by suicide last week allegedly due to COVID-19 related work pressure.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka IAS Officers Association on Tuesday termed the action against Mysuru Zilla Panchyat CEO (Chief Executive Officer), following the death by suicide of a government doctor allegedly due to COVID-19 work pressure, as "unjust". The Indian Administration Services officials also said that the First Information Report against him has brought down the morale of field officers.

Dr SR Nagendra, the Nanjagud taluk health officer, had died by suicide last week allegedly due to COVID-19 related work pressure. Nagendra's family and some doctors have alleged that this was due to the harassment from Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra for reportedly not meeting the COVID-19 test targets set in his jurisdiction.

The IAS Association condoled the death but urged the government to support the hard work being put in by all the officers at the field level.

"The suicide of Taluka Health Officer Nanjangud is very unfortunate and our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. However, holding senior officers responsible for it is unjust," the Association said in a release.

The broad framework and guidelines to control COVID-19 pandemic are given by the government and senior officers in districts are only implementing that to the best of their capacity, it read.

"The act of lodging FIR against Chief Executive Officer Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, has brought down the morale of field officers and such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness," it said.

Further, stating that the state goernment should support the hard work of all the officers at the field level, the release said IAS officers have been working non-stop 24x7.

Calling the incident as "very unfortunate", it said no one knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step.

"To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach. The insinuations about one's character and media trial do irreparable damage," the association said, adding that a pragmatic and sensitive approach is warranted.

"We request the state government and others to stand by its officers who are doing their duty to the best of their capacity," it added.

An FIR has been registered against Mishra under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) based on a complaint filed by Nagendra's father. The doctors have demanded the suspension and action against the CEO, who has now been transferred.

The Karnataka government has asked the Mysuru Regional Commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report in seven days. It has also announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to Nagendra's family.