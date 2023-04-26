IAS association condemns Bihar govt’s move to release Dalit officer’s murder convict

The New Delhi-based IAS Association said the Bihar government’s amendment of prison rules leading to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant is tantamount to denial of justice.

The Central IAS Association has expressed “deep dismay” at the decision of the Bihar government to release Anand Mohan Singh,a former MP convicted for the murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994. Anand Mohan was sentenced to life imprisonment for instigating a mob to lynch Krishnaiah, and has been in jail for 15 years. However, following an amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual, the state government notified his release on Monday, April 25.

Before Anand’s release was announced, the Bihar government amended its prison rules so that those convicted of murdering public servants could be considered for premature release after serving only 14 years of imprisonment, instead of 20 years as required earlier. This paved the way for the release of 27 convicts including Anand.

Anand Mohan is a politician from the Rajput community. He began his political career with the Janata Dal in the early 1990s. In 1993, he founded the now-defunct Bihar People’s Party, pitted against then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the next few years, he aligned BPP initially with the NDA and later with the UPA. His son Chetan Anand Singh is currently a Bihar MLA from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). His wife Lovely Anand, a former MP, is also now a member of RJD. While Anand himself has remained inactive in politics for many years now, upon his release, he is expected to consolidate the support of Rajput leaders and voters.

In a statement issued on Monday, the New Delhi-based Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association said that a “convict of a charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category.”

The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the State Government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of Late Shri G Krishnaiah, IAS, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners. pic.twitter.com/a84s7pYL20 — IAS Association (@IASassociation) April 25, 2023

“The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the state government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of Late Shri G Krishnaiah, IAS, former District Magistrate of Gapalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners… Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice. Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order & makes a mockery of administration of justice,” the statement said.

“We strongly request the state government of Bihar to reconsider its decision at the earliest,” it added.

Krishnaiah is survived by his wife Uma and two daughters. Uma, who now resides in Telangana, has also expressed disappointment over the move, and has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ask the Bihar government to withdraw the decision.

Telangana president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar has also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the move. “Nitish Kumar left all scruples for petty political gains by changing prison rules to release Anand Mohan who brutally killed a Dalit IAS Officer G Krishnaiah (85 Batch) from #Telangana in Bihar in 1994,” he said. BSP national president Mayawati has also condemned the move, terming it “anti-Dalit.”

.@NitishKumar left all scruples for petty political gains by changing prison rules to release Anand Mohan who brutally killed a Dalit IAS Officer G Krishnaiah(85 Batch) from #Telangana in Bihar in 1994. @IASassociation

https://t.co/cELnu7oAcJ — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) April 24, 2023

