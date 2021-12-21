‘I work really hard to excel at everything I take up’: Samantha on Oo Antava song

The ‘Oo Antava’ song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa’ marks Samantha’s first dance number.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently appeared in a dance number in Pushpa, starring actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the film, earlier revealed in a statement that ‘Oo Antava’ marks Samantha’s first ‘special appearance’.

Speaking about the experience of working on the song, Samantha wrote in an Instagram post on December 21 that she has done different kinds of roles but the dance number was challenging too. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up. But being sexy is next level hard work.... Phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love (sic).”

The makers revealed that the lyrics of the song aims to subvert male gaze. It has opened to mixed responses. “Pushpa’s 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic),” the makers of Pushpa had announced earlier in November.

Helmed by director Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise, a pan- Indian film which was released in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, hit the big screens on December 17. The plot revolves around the theme of red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun appears as a rugged Pushpa in the titular role. The film marks Mollywood actor Fahadh’s Telugu debut.

Meanwhile, actor Samantha is on a signing spree. The actor has romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and two bilingual films in her kitty.