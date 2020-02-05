I-T searches at actor Vijay’s properties, ‘Master’ shooting stopped for the day

With searches ongoing at AGS and the home of cinema financier Anbu Chezhiyan, Vijay’s questioning relates to income from his latest movie ‘Bigil’.

In a sudden move on Wednesday, officials of the Income Tax Department arrived on the sets of Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master to question him. The questioning of the high-profile actor at Neyveli in Cuddalore district has created a buzz in the film industry even as the actor’s fans have alleged political motive behind the questioning.

According to sources, the actor was shooting near Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC India) along with his co-star Vijay Sethupathi on Wednesday. At around 3 pm, sleuths of the Income Tax Department arrived on the set to question the actor. The actor, who cooperated with the authorities, was first questioned in his caravan. The preliminary inquiries reportedly lasted around an hour. Shooting for the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was called off for the day.

Following this, Vijay was reportedly requested by the I-T officials to head to Chennai where his properties were to be searched. He was also handed summons by the authorities for the same. By 4: 30 pm, the actor, accompanied by the tax authorities, left for Chennai via road from Cuddalore to enable the officials to carry out the searches. Seven members of the tax department were present in Neyveli while five were carrying out searches in Chennai.

According to I-T sources, Vijay’s home in Chennai's Neelankarai as well as Saligramam is being probed for evidence of financial transactions in the recent past. His office in Saligramam is also being searched. The actor, who was last seen in the super-hit sports drama Bigil is being questioned over his salary for the movie as well as the profits garnered by Bigil. It is to be noted that the searches and questioning come on the same day when I-T officials are conducting searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Bigil. Sources in the I-T Department also told TNM that the raids are also connected to cinema financier Anbuchezhiyan.

Questioning is expected to continue at his Neelankarai residence on Wednesday evening as he arrives in Chennai.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have taken to social media to allege political motive behind the searches and questioning.