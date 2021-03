I-T raids on places linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena

The IT Department reportedly raided 22 locations in cities Mumbai and Pune.

news IT Raid

The Income Tax Department on March 3 raided properties linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, as well as director Anurag Kashyap, and Madhu Mantena, the latter two’s production house Phantom, and a talent agency in Mumbai and Pune over tax evasion allegations, according to reports. This is a developing story.

