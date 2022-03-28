I-T notice to ex-PM Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma, JD(S) alleges vendetta

The JD(S) has condemned the I-T Department for the notice, with Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna expressing his discontent at a press meeting.

The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to Chennamma, the wife of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. The party has condemned the I-T Department for the notice, with Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna expressing his discontent at a press meeting on Monday, March 28. According to him, the notice is “nothing more than political vendetta”.

"I-T notice has been issued to the wife of the former PM seeking all details pertaining to our property. Have my father and mother amassed a wealth of crores of rupees? We grow sugarcane in our land. And they are issuing a notice to us?” he asked. "Look at the vendetta politics by the ruling BJP. Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials have amassed hundreds of crores. Who will issue notice to them? How much wealth have they amassed till date?" he questioned.

Revanna insinuated that the I-T Department sent the notice to his mother, as it allegedly targeted JD(S) leaders. "They are issuing notices after witch hunting JD(S) leaders. A time will come and we will give a befitting reply," he said.

Revanna also spoke about Muslim traders being banned from doing business at temple fairs in coastal Karnataka. “All people in society should live cordially and it can't be said that Muslims can't live, can't do business. Ban should not be imposed anywhere on Muslim traders,” he said. "We have urged action against those boycotting non-Hindu traders. If anyone tries to create problems on communal lines, no matter which party they belong to, those persons will be dealt with," he warned.

"The district administration should take care of these matters. There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims. The system will continue as it has been in the past and action has to be initiated against those who violate law and create problems,” Revanna said.

