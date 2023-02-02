‘I struggled’: Kerala journo Siddique Kappan on his release after two years

“I am happy that justice, though belated, has been served,” said Kappan’s wife Raihanath when her husband walked out of jail after two years of incarceration.

"I struggled," Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan said minutes after he walked out of jail on Thursday, February 2, to camera crews, a small curious crowd, and to his wife and teen son, waiting patiently, just as they had for more than two years since he was imprisoned on his way to Hathras. Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were going to the Uttar Pradesh town, where a Dalit woman allegedly died after being gangraped. He walked out of jail on Thursday, February 2, after a Lucknow court granted him bail in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

"The Supreme Court granted bail in the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) case in 2021, and his innocence was revealed. Two and a half years is not a short time. We have experienced a lot of pain and suffering. But I am happy that justice, though belated, has been served," she told PTI.

"Our children are waiting to welcome him home. Their happiness was taken away. Can they forget their father? They are proud to say that Sidhique Kappan, a journalist, is their father," she added. Waiting outside with his mother was their eldest son Muzammil, who reiterated that his father’s imprisonment was unjust. "What is the cause of my father's severe suffering for two and half years? Now we are waiting for his freedom. We are very happy. We thank all those who have been with us," he said.

Over the past 2.5 years, the journalist was lodged in the Mathura and Lucknow district jails and had been out twice — once when he contracted COVID and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, and the second time to meet his ailing mother.

Police alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code. In September last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. A bench headed by then Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for six weeks after his release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

However, he continued to be in jail because of a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. On Wednesday, February 1, he was granted bail in this case by a Session’s Court in Lucknow.

Had to become a lawyer to help him, says Siddique Kappan’s wife