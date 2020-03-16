‘I only choreographed 2 steps in the dance’: Guiness Pakru on working with Prabhu Deva

The two actors will be seen together in the upcoming film ‘Bagheera’, directed by Adhik.

Flix Mollywood

The first look of the upcoming Malayalam film Bagheera, featuring Tamil star Prabhu Deva, was released a few weeks ago. It did capture the attention of the film buffs as Prabhu Deva appears in a bald look with drops of blood on his head. He is seen wearing glasses with three lenses with each of the lens carrying the reflection of Jungle Book's Mowgli sitting on the fictional bear Bagheera, a digital clock at 11:11, and a vintage car.

On making the film with the title Bagheera, director Adhik has said in an interview to cinema express much earlier, “My favorite fictional character is Bagheera from The Jungle Book. He's a mentor who protects and, at the same time, can destroy if he wants. I find these shades in his character intriguing. Prabhudheva's character will be similar to this. The reflections in his glasses all denote important aspects of the film. Bagheera will be completely different from my previous films. I would tag it under the psychotic mystery-thriller genre.”

And now, Guinness Pakru has shared a picture with the noted filmmaker-actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva on his social media page with the funny caption, “I choreographed only two steps in the dance. Still from Tamil film shooting location, with Prabhudeva master.” It may be noted here that Guinness Pakru has earlier set a new record for being the shortest producer. He produced the film Fancy Dress and also played the lead role in it. The record was handed over to him by Best of India Records Executive (Kochi) Tony Chittettukalam at the Ernakulam Press Club last year.

On Bagheera’s progress, we hear that a major portion has been shot already and about 30 percent need to be canned. The team will be moving over to Goa for the next schedule, add sources in the know. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin, and Sri Lanka so far.

(Content provided by Digital Native)