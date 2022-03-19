‘I never claimed Dileep was innocent’: Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith

The statement came a day after actor Bhavana made a surprise entrance to the inaugural ceremony of the IFFK on March 18.

news Controversy

Filmmaker and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, said that he has never claimed that actor Dileep, alleged mastermind of the sexual assault of a fellow actor, was innocent. He tried to clear the air about his "visit" to the jail to see Dileep in 2017, months after the assault was reported, saying that it was not one he intended to make.

The statement came a day after actor Bhavana made a surprise entrance to the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on March 18, and lit the inaugural lamp along with other dignitaries. Her presence has been hugely celebrated by the audience as well as numerous others who shared photos of Bhavana with the lamp.

"We were not trying to create a drama by bringing Bhavana. The first thought was honouring the Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan (who lost her legs in a terrorist attack) with a new award called Spirit of Cinema. It's after that I thought, why not invite Bhavana. She had not acted in any of my films but we knew each other. She was concerned about media questions," Ranjith said. He added that he assured her that her presence at the event will be kept a secret.

He also said that he never argued for Dileep or made a speech in favour of the accused actor. "I didn't like to believe it. I didn’t plan to visit him in jail. One day when I was travelling from Kozhikode to Ernakulam, and actor Suresh Krishna was with me. I had fallen asleep. When I woke up, he was making plans to go there. I said I will wait inside the car. But when he was about to go inside, media people with cameras came with questions. Why are you standing outside, they asked. You guys can ask anything. I thought it's safer to go inside. I said two lines to him and we left in ten mins. I never came out and said he's innocent. The case is still before the court. A big event (Bhavana coming to IFFK stage) should not be belittled saying that I visited Dileep in the jail."

Ranjith also attempted to divert the issue by saying that there was another “victim” on the stage, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. “If he goes, he will be arrested. The victim argument does not belong to women alone,” Ranjith said.