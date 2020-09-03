'I miss home': Samantha gets nostalgic about Chennai in Twitter chat

Samantha also spoke about how she manages stress and her upcoming web series 'The Family Man'.

Flix Entertainment

In all humility, actor Samantha on Wednesday said that she is no longer scared of doing any kind of character. “Wow, I finally get to say it,” she said, proud of her acting abilities. The actor made this statement during an #AskSam chat with her fans on Twitter.

When a Twitter user asked about what kind of roles does she find difficult to do, she said, “I thought I would find romance difficult until I met Gautham Menon, I thought that I would find comedy difficult until I met Nandini, and I thought that I would find action difficult until I met Raj and DK.”

“Well...I think I am no longer scared of anything,” she said with a laugh.

Samantha made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave. Her recent film with Nandini Reddy, Oh! Baby, was widely appreciated. Samantha pulled off the role of an elderly woman who finds herself in the body of a woman in her 20s. Samantha will soon be making her debut on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in the second season of the popular action-thriller series The Family Man.

In the Twitter chat, Samantha said that she had watched the rushes of The Family Man three days ago and had “happy tears.” Other cast members of the series include Priyamani, Sundeep Kishan, Manoj Bajpayee among others.

Samantha, who is from Chennai, became nostalgic and said that she misses home when a user shared an image of Pallavaram railway station and asked her to say a few words about it. The actor, who grew up in Pallavaram, responded, “Oh my god, I miss home. Andha railway station a ethana dhadava paathurukeno (I have seen that railway station so many times) You made me miss home. Romba nandri andha picture kaaga (Thank you for sharing the picture).”

The actor confessed that she does a good job of concealing her lows with a bright smile. “I don’t like my lows to affect the people around me and my work, so I do a good job of hiding my lows. So that’s why I look like I am laughing all the time but it doesn't mean that they don't exist. Everybody has lows,” she said while replying to another fan, who asked about how setbacks affect her emotionally and her work.

She also said that meditation during the coronavirus lockdown helped her relieve stress.

Speaking about her acting journey so far she said, “Being an actor is never having to grow up. Never having to adult because you are always in some sort of magical fantasy land, and it is definitely an addiction… that’s why actors can never quit. It’s a fantastic place to be."