‘I lost my friend. Next could be yours’: Mangaluru man starts campaign against potholes

“I lost my friend today. Next could be yours,” says a distraught Likhith Rai. The 24-year-old’s friend died on August 5 while trying to avoid a pothole on NH-73 near Bikarnakatte-Kandettu cross in Karnataka’s Mangaluru.

Athish Y, a 21-year-old working in a private firm, was riding to his gym from his office when he lost control of his two-wheeler in attempting to avoid the pothole and collided with the divider. “He was lying there for a long time until a nearby shopkeeper rushed him to the hospital. He died due to the poor roads in Mangaluru,” Likhith tells TNM.

Athish was also doing his engineering and his final year results were announced on August 10, just five days after his death. Likhith had previously dropped out of engineering college but had been persuaded by Athish to return to the course. “He wanted me to graduate together with him this year, and we were meant to attend the convocation together,” Likhith says.

Following Athish’s death, Likhith started a social media campaign expressing outrage against the authorities responsible for the city’s poor roads and demanding safer roads. He also held a solo protest in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) office with a placard that read, “Justice for Athish. Mangalore needs Road Suraksha Bandhan.”

“I don’t want people to face the same fate as my friend, that’s why I have launched the #PotholesSeAzaadi campaign to honour my friend and prevent any more deaths brought on by civic negligence,” he says.

Accusing the government authorities of murdering his friend, Likhith says, “The death was caused by the incompetence of the authorities, yet it was reported as an accident. Athish didn’t pass away in an accident, he was murdered by those in charge of Mangaluru’s poor roads.”

On August 11, the pothole at the site of Athish’s accident was filled but Likhith says it will not sustain for very long. “People have been criticising the administration for a long time because of the potholes, but the officials and the National Highways Authority of India have not taken this seriously and are now gambling with people’s lives.”

Listing out the demands of his campaign, Likhith says, “I want the elected officials to respond to this incident and take action. I demand a formal statement assuring that the potholes in the city will be filled. This campaign is not coming to an end. Together, we will carry out this campaign both physically and digitally.”

Seeking compensation for the grieving family, he says, “We pay our taxes and tolls on roads, then why can’t the authorities provide us pothole-free roads? The government should pay compensation to Athish’s family.”

MCC officials spoke to Likhith after his solo protest and have assured him that they will repair the potholes on the city’s roads.