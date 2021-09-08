‘I feel truly blessed’: Mammootty thanks everyone for heartfelt birthday wishes

After wishes poured in from all quarters on Mollywood star Mammoootty’s birthday on September 7, the actor penned a moving note thanking celebrities, politicians, fans and everyone who wished him on his birthday.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Mammootty who celebrated his 70th birthday on September 7, took to social media to extend his gratitude to everyone who wished him. Social media was flooded with birthday greetings from celebrities, politicians, family members and fans. From Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, and Kamal Haasan, Mammootty thanked them all for showering him with wishes.

Sharing a few photos of himself, Mammootty wrote: “Overwhelmed and humbled by all the love today on my birthday! From those who know me personally to those who’ve never met me have sent their love in equal measure. From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors and technicians, film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, channels, pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most (sic)."

He also noted that he is generally reluctant to make a big deal about his birthday, but added that he was overwhelmed to see how people welcomed and viewed him as a part of their family. “I’m usually reluctant in celebrating my birthday in a big way, but to see those I know and more so those I don’t know personally, see me as one among their family, making this day something special for themselves. This is when I feel truly blessed. I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I’ve received today to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can (sic)," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The actor’s daughter Surumi, who is an artist, had presented a portrait of her father as a birthday gift. Photos of it have gone viral on social media. Surrounded by flowers, Mammootty looks youthful in the drawing. An image of it was also shared by actor Manju Warrier.

On the professional front, Mammootty has a number of releases in the pipeline including Bheeshma Parvam. Unveiling a new poster from the film, director Amal Neerad cited a quote by artist and director Andy Warhol in the caption and conveyed his wishes to the star. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." - Andy Warhol. Happy Birthday Dear Mammookka,” Amal’s post read.

Mammooty’s son, the actor Dulquer, also shared the first look motion poster from director Joseph Manu James’s next with Mammootty, titled Nancy Rani. The one-minute-long motion poster, which also features a song, was posted as a tribute to Mammootty on his birthday. It is also being alternatively called the ‘Mammooka fans song’.

Sharing the poster, Dulquer wrote, “Here’s presenting the first look motion poster of #NancyRani directed by Joseph Manu James. Wishing the entire team of the movie all the best.”

Watch the video of Nancy Rani's first look motion poster here: