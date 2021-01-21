Mohammed Siraj returned to Hyderabad on Thursday from Australia after a gruelling tour, which saw Team India register a historic victory in the test series. Siraj, who made his debut earlier in the series, was the highest Indian wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

Immediately after landing at Hyderabad, Siraj drove straight from the airport to his father’s grave to pay his respects. Speaking about it later at a press conference, Siraj said, “I was too emotional. I was not there when he was unwell. So, when I returned, I went directly to the graveyard and paid my respects. It was an emotional moment.”

Reflecting on his father’s demise, Siraj said that it was a very difficult time for him. “I was depressed, and when I spoke to my family, they asked me to fulfil my father's dream. My fiancé should also be credited, she helped me overcome the depression and kept motivating me. I had good support from the team as well.”

Apart from his personal loss, Siraj, who also faced racial abuse on the tour, said that he didn't allow the abuses to affect his game and kept his focus.

On being selected in the playing eleven, Siraj said he never thought that he would get a chance to play. “But since everyone was injured, the team reposed faith in me telling me that I was performing well, and that I am the only leading bowler. There was pressure on me but I like taking challenges. My only focus was on building pressure on the batsmen and to keep hitting the same areas.”

Siraj got a fifer in the Brisbane test which included the prized wicket of Steve Smith. "Taking Smith's wicket was crucial because I dropped his catch and there was pressure on me. After taking Smith's wicket, the team felt relieved and I too, relaxed a little,” he said.

However, Siraj picked out Labuschagne’s wicket as his favourite one and said, “Taking his wicket at that juncture was very important. And I got him twice. So that's my favourite wicket.”

Talking about being back home, “I had nahari paya (a Hyderabadi dish), and it felt good,” added Siraj who got to savour home-made food after a long time.

Sharing his future plans, Siraj said, “I don't want to rest. I want to continue playing for India and keep performing. This is my dream.”

With his eyes welling up each time he mentioned his father, Siraj said, “Since I lost my father, I miss him a lot. Each time I wanted to call, the immediate thought comes that he is no more. I miss him a lot, I hope he is in heaven."