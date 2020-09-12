‘I’d love to do a Tamil rom-com’: Prithviraj answers fan’s question

The actor, who predominantly works in Mollywood, has also played memorable characters in Tamil films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, though predominantly acts in Malayalam movies, has time and again donned the greasepaint for other language films as well. In Kollywood, the star has a big fan following and some of the best films in his career including Mozhi, Velli Thirai, Kaaviya Thalaivan and Saththam Podathey are in Tamil language.

Recently, one of his fans wanted to know if the star would be interested in acting in another Tamil film. The question on Twitter from an enthusiastic fan was: “Hi @PrithviOfficial, I know you wouldn't see this, but I'll try it anyway. Today's my birthday, and I have a question that I want to ask you. Would you be interested in making a Tamil rom-com, some day down the line? Like Mozhi types, just wanted to know, thank you :)”

To this, Prithviraj replied, “Happy birthday @IanMakesNoSense. Of course I would love to make a RomCom in Tamil again!”

Happy birthday @IanMakesNoSense Of course I would love to make a RomCom in Tamil again!

Mozhi, released in 2006, was a commercial success and went on to bag several prestigious awards including three Tamil Nadu state film awards. The film starred Jyothika, Prithviraj and Prakash Raj.

Watch: Song from Mozhi

Presently Prithviraj has Aadujeevitham in his kitty. The actor was busy with the film’s shooting in Jordan when the coronavirus lockdown was announced in India in March. The shooting has been halted due to the lockdown and the team is looking forward to resuming it soon. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, another Oscar winner Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing.

It may be noted here that the Malayalam movie Lucifer with Mohanlal in the lead marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj in 2019 and the film turned out to be a smash hit. Following this, it was announced that a sequel to Lucifer is on cards and it has been titled Empuraan. Prithviraj is also concentrating on this project and it is expected to take off soon.

