‘I am a south fan’: SRK says he watched Rajini, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Yash films

During an interaction with fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working with a crew from the south film industry for ‘Jawan’ and called himself a “south fan.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is collaborating for the first time with Tamil director Atlee – a filmmaker known for making ‘mass’ movies – said that he has watched several films from the south industries to mentally prepare for his role in Jawan. Shah Rukh revealed that he watched films of Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Yash, and others. The actor made this disclosure during an interaction with fans on Twitter.

When a fan asked if he watched any films to prepare for his role, the actor said, “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too.”

The actor also showered appreciation on Atlee saying that he is “too cool” to work with. “Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life.”

Atlee has directed four films in Tamil so far, all of them super hits. He delivered consecutive hits with actor Vijay.

Earlier, Atlee had said that it was a dream for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan. “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting…,” Atlee wrote on Twitter.

Shah Rukh also shared his happiness over sharing the screen with Nayanthara and said that she was the “sweetest” among everybody in the cast.

Sharing his experience of working for two years with a crew from the south film industry for Jawan, Shah Rukh said that he himself is a “south fan.”

Jawan stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others, with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The teaser of Jawan was released recently, which has raised the expectations for the film. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.