‘I am just emoting through music’: Ilaiyaraaja reacts to fan tweets

The veteran music composer who is fondly known as ‘Maestro’ and ‘isaignani’, posted a video responding to fan tweets for the first time on June 21, on the occasion of world music day.

Popular music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is fondly known as Maestro and Isaignani by fans, posted a video responding to fan tweets for the first time. The 79-year-old composer posted the video on June 21 on the occasion of world music day. Fans had tweeted about some of the best compositions from the musician.

A fan stated that tears started rolling down their cheeks as soon as they started listening to the melodious track ‘Kanne Kalaimane’ from the film Moondram Pirai, sung by KJ Yesudas. "Listened to Kanne Kalaimane while closing my eyes. The moment 'kadhal konden kanavinai valarthen' part came, tears started to flow. There is a reason why people call Ilaiyaraaja the God of music,” the tweet posted by the fan read. In response, Ilaiyaraaja mentioned that it took less than two minutes for the song to come together. “Some songs naturally go straight to people's hearts. That is why they shed a tear while listening to such songs."

In another tweet, an admirer of the ace composer had stated that they consider the theme music of the film Aan Pavam to be one of the finest in Tamil cinema. "I am just emoting through music when I hear a situation in a script,” an elated Ilaiyaraaja mentioned. It is not just the maestro’s earlier works that grabbed the attention of social media users. Some movie buffs also commented about Ilaiyaraaja’s appearance in a promo video for the teen drama Stranger Things. When a fan called it unexpected, Ilaiyaraaja said, "The unexpectedness adds the fun to my songs."

Music lovers often revisit Raaja’s compositions especially when it is raining. When a fan mentioned that Raaja’s tracks have been their go to choice when it rains, Ilaiyaraaja said, “Good moments in the life of my fans remind them of my songs. Likewise, songs of mine remind them of the moments they cherish. It is a cycle, they are interlinked."

Earlier Ilaiyaraaja posted a rendition of one of his most beloved songs ‘illamai itho itho’ on New year’s Eve.

