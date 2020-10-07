‘I am happy in Congress’: Khushbu rubbishes rumours of joining BJP

A tweet by Khushbu supporting the Union government’s National Education policy has sparked rumors that she would join the BJP.

news Politics

Congress spokesperson Khushbu rubbished rumours about her joining the BJP at New Delhi on Tuesday. There were rumours from BJP circles that the actor-turned-politician will be joining the party since she is unhappy with Congress. Khushbu, however, rubbishing rumours said that she is happy in Congress

The spokesperson of the national party on Monday went to New Delhi to participate in the protest to condemn the Hathras gangrape in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Khushbu said, “If he (TN BJP chief Murugan) informs you that I’ll join BJP what can I do for that? There were rumours about this and Murugan might have thought that it will be good if I join the party. So it feels good that they think Khusbhu’s presence in BJP will be good but I am happy in Congress.”

The speculation that Khushbu will join the BJP intensified after she tweeted supporting the National Education Policy 2020, which has been opposed by the Congress. She tweeted, "#NewEducationPolicy2020 a welcome move". that she apologizes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for having a stand that differs from her party. However, “I rather speak the fact than be a head nodding robot or a puppet,” she tweeted.

My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party n I apologize to @RahulGandhi ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is n cannot be about agreeing to ur leader, but about being courages to voice ur opinion bravely as a citizen .. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) July 30, 2020

The tweet sparked rumours that she is going to join BJP. However, she later clarified that she was not moving to BJP yet the rumours started to do the rounds. She said, "Sanghis can relax, pls do not rejoice. I am not moving to BJP. My opinion might be different from my party but I am an individual with a thinking mind of my own."

Khushbu joined the Congress in 2014 and said that the party feels like home. She also said that Congress alone can do good for the people and unite the country.

Khushbu was earlier with DMK and she quit the party in early 2014.