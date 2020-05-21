Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road opened to reduce traffic congestion on city roads

The permitted vehicles will be allowed to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) only between 7 am to 7 pm.

The Cyberabad Traffic police on Wednesday announced that the Outer Ring Road is open for movement of cars and small goods carriers between 7 am to 7 pm, in view of the increasing traffic on city roads. Heavy vehicles will be allowed to operate round the clock as usual.

The police, however, made it clear that autos, two-wheelers, pedestrians, bicycles, goods vehicles carrying passengers, etc, would not be allowed on ORR.

“The small/light vehicles (cars, small goods vehicles, etc.) will not be allowed on ORR during night time (curfew time) i.e. between 7 pm and 7 am (including the permitted vehicles),” Cyberabad police said in a press note.

Police said that small and light vehicles are restricted on ORR during night time to avoid road accidents. “Small/light vehicles are restricted on ORR during night time in view of road safety as the chances of road crashes are more between fast-moving and slow-moving vehicles during night time. Many long-distance heavy vehicles tend to stop on ORR for various reasons (nature call, phone call, rest, etc., ) and pose a threat to the fast-moving small vehicles,” police said.

The police have warned of impounding goods vehicles carrying passengers. “The goods vehicles carrying passengers will not be allowed to move on the ORR and such vehicles will be stopped and handed over to the local PS for legal action,” police said.

On Monday, the Telangana government permitted the movement of interstate buses, taxis, cabs and auto-rickshaws through the Government Order 68, as it declared that all areas in the state are ‘green zones’ except containment zones.

As per the GO. Intra-state (within the state) movement of buses and other passenger vehicles is permitted, except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. Restaurants are permitted to operate but for takeaway or home delivery only. Similarly, barbershops, spas, and salons are permitted to open. Taxis, cab aggregators and auto-rickshaws are too permitted to operate. While taxis and cabs are allowed to carry three persons excluding the driver, auto-rickshaws shall take a maximum two passengers. Restriction on pillion riders on two-wheelers is also relaxed.

While all shops are permitted to be opened, in the GHMC area, shops will function on alternate days (odd-even days). E-commerce for all commodities has been allowed too.