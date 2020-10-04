Hyderabad's Nehru Zoo to reopen on Tuesday with COVID-19 safety measures in place

One of the biggest and most popular zoos in the country, it was closed from March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Zoo

After remaining closed for nearly seven months, Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park will reopen for visitors from Tuesday, the Zoo authorities announced on Saturday. One of the biggest and most popular zoos in the country, it was closed from March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Curator N Kshitija said the Zoo would be re-opened with Standard Operating Procedure for safety of visitors, Zoo staff and animals.

The authorities have requested children below 10 years and adults above 65 years age to avoid visiting the zoo.

Visitors will not be allowed entry without face masks and they have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance. Any visitor with high temperature or any suspected symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter the Zoo. They should always maintain social distancing.

Visitors have to use a medicated footbath at the entrance of the Zoo. They should avoid touching barricades and other surfaces so as to minimise chances of spread and contamination. The visitors shall move along the designated pathway only, the official said.

Spitting in the Zoo premises is strictly prohibited and is punishable with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Outside food is allowed, but the visitors have to eat food at the designated eating places identified for the purpose. Sanitisers will be installed in places like ticket counters, entrance, exits, toilets etc.

Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) will run with 50% occupancy to maintain physical distance. Security persons will be placed at places where huge crowds are anticipated to monitor social distancing among visitors. Sign boards will be erected informing COVID-19 protocol at several locations.

Guest house booking will not be allowed. Facilities like Nocturnal House, Aquarium, Fossil Museum, and Natural History Museum will not be opened for visitors for some time.

The ticket counter personnel, security personnel, BOV drivers have to wear face shields as they have to interact with the public.

