Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital gets 100 oxygen cylinders from DRDO

The government-run Gandhi Hospital is Telanganaâ€™s biggest and exclusive COVID-19 treatment facility.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has provided 100 medical oxygen cylinders to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The cylinders were supplied at short notice on the request of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. Reddy, in whose Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency the hospital falls, handed over the cylinders to the hospital superintendent on Sunday in the presence of officials from DRDO and Telangana's medical and health department.

Reddy took to Twitter to thank Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO for sending 100 oxygen cylinders to his parliamentary constituency Secunderabad, at a short notice. In another tweet, the minister of state said Telangana's allocation of the COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir has been markedly increased to make the availability to the needy patients. He said 93,800 Remdesivir vials were allocated to Telangana for the period April 21 to May 9.

On April 25, Kishen Reddy had visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital and ESI Hospital and Medical College to take stock of the situation.

On May 1, the MoS Home announced that an â€˜Oxygen Expressâ€™ carrying tankers with oxygen would be arriving in Telangana from Angul in Odisha. He had expressed his gratitude to the Railway Ministry for facilitating the same.

In a press conference last week, Eatala Rajender, former Health Minister, announced that the centre has presently allocated 360MT of oxygen for the state. He also said with the peak expected to be in the mid of May, there is a possibility that the state would need more oxygen to fulfil its requirements. He asked the Centre to make arrangements to provide 600 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Rajender had also reiterated that oxygen should be made available from steel plants located near Telangana.

