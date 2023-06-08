Hyderabad's famous Mahboob Chowk market to be renovated

The move by the state government is said to be an attempt at retaining the marketâ€™s history as well as enhancing its space and facilities.

Hyderabadâ€™s well known Mahboob Chowk market constructed during the reign of the sixth Nizam Mahbub Ali Pasha houses nearly 200 trade establishments near Charminar in Old City. After little to no changes for over 125 years, the building has been demolished to pave way for a better renovated version to come up in the next two years.

The move by the state government is said to be an attempt at retaining the marketâ€™s history as well as enhancing its space and facilities. The encroachments along the Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower Garden will also be moved at the new market complex, and the street will be taken up for redevelopment for pedestrian-friendly movement. This move is also likely to linking this endeavour with the revitalization of Laad Bazaar and Charminar district.

Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar said that once the renovation was completed, Mahboob Chowk would be a major tourist distraction.

Murgi Chowk, in its present condition was dilapidated & uninhabitable.

The new Murgi Chowk will've the same architectural design elements & once done, will be a major tourist attraction.



The popular market, also known as Murgi Chowk as it houses the sale of poultry, once renovated will have a dedicated zone strictly for meat and poultry related businesses.

According to GHMC officials, as many as 136 new shops have been planned for the freshly minted (J, for your discretion) market with dedicated access from the approach road. Further, walkways would be dedicated solely for pedestrian movement.