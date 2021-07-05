Hyderabad's Balanagar flyover to open for public use from Tuesday, July 6

TRS Minister KT Rama Rao is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of the flyover, which is likely to significantly ease traffic in Hyderabad.

The massive six-lane two-way flyover connecting Hyderabadâ€™s Balanagar X Road and Narsapur Y Road is set to open for public use from Tuesday onwards. The Balanagar flyover, as it is popularly known, is expected to ease traffic significantly, as it connects major parts of the city. Officials are reportedly overseeing the final works relating to the flyover. As per the Hyderabad Metropalitan Development Authority (HMDA) the flyover will be inaugurated on Tuesady, July 6 and Information Technology (IT) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) and other public representatives are expected to attend the event.

The 1.3-kilometre-long flyover in Hyderabad was constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It is expected to smooth traffic on the Balanagar main road, which is known for its traffic snarls. It connects Kukatpally Y Junction and Bowenpally Junction, crossing the Narsapur X Road and Fathenagar Junction.

The construction for the Balanagar flyover project began in 2017, at an estimated cost of Rs 387 crore. It was supposed to be completed in 2020, but was delayed due to land acquisition issues. The delay caused inconvenience to motorists, as the stretch was narrowed down for construction.

In February this year, a video of a flyover collapsing and crushing vehicles was spread on WhatsApp, claiming that this was the Balanagar flyover in Hyderabad. However, the Cyberabad police and Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HDMA) clarified that this was not true, and that the video was from Varanasi, where a flyover collapsed in 2018. One man was arrested for spreading the fake news.

The flyover has central medians and crash barriers on either side.