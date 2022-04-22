Hyderabad woman who went missing last week found dead

The woman's family had shared SOSes on social media after she went missing on April 18 after her daily walk to the temple.

news Crime

The body of a woman who went missing last week in Hyderabad was found on Thursday, April 18, in Malkajgiri. The woman, identified as 57-year-old Uma Devi, had gone on her daily walk to the temple at 6.30 pm on April 18, but never returned, her family said. The body was found behind the temple in some bushes even as appeals for any information on the missing woman were shared widely on social media.

“My mother went on her daily walk to the temple at 6.30 pm on April 18 and hasn't come home since then. Last seen in a footage close to 1 km from our home in Vishnupuri extension, Malkajgiri. She doesn't have her mobile and wallet on her. Can only speak Telugu,” a message that was doing the rounds stated. The missing message also said that she was wearing a dark green saree, three gold bangles and each hand and small earrings.

The police told the media that they suspect a robbery as per preliminary investigation as the jewellery was missing and also suggested that there was an injury on her head, likely caused by a blunt object.

On April 18, as Uma Devi did not return, her family enquired with the priest of the temple who confirmed that she had visited the place. However, CCTV footage did not show her returning from the temple. Police suspect that the woman’s body may have been dumped at the spot only on Wednesday as officials who had combed the area earlier did not come across it.

“Previously, our teams had checked the surroundings of the temple and nearby areas thoroughly, but the body was not found. On Thursday, we found the decomposed body," Malkajgiri Inspector B Jagadeeshwar Rao told the Times of India. The body has been sent for a post mortem and further investigation is underway.