Hyderabad woman posts videos of alleged assault by TRS Corporator, case filed

In a series of videos put out by the victim and her sister, they alleged the Serilingampally Corporator assaulted and abused them.

news Controversial

Serilingampally Corporator who belongs to the ruling TRS party, R Nagender Yadav, allegedly attacked a young woman on Saturday night. The victim and her sister took to social media to make public what had happened. They also put out a long post with details about how the story unfolded on Friday night. From the videos, it is evident that the argument began when the victim asked the Corporator to remove his car that was blocking the pathway leading to her house. In a series of tweets on Twitter and posts on Instagram, the victim and her sister explained the details of what happened on Saturday night.

The victim narrated the sequence of events in a social media post on Instagram:



Here’s what happened:



“I was returning home and NAGENDER YADAV’s car was in the way making it hard for me to make the turn into our house (pictures and videos attached). I politely requested him to move it and he refused saying “the drivers aren’t here; do I look like a driver to you?” (In Telugu: “Drivers intlo leru, nenu driverni kadu kada?”) After a lot of discussion and making me wait alone in the car for 20 minutes, he finally removed it but it wasn’t very civil (you can hear him trying to threaten me in the end). I was feeling unsafe so I ran towards my house.



In a sort of retaliation, he made the security call our house, claiming that an ambulance was coming (the ambulance wasn’t actually there, it was a show that he put on using the siren of his vehicle. HE DEMANDED we move our car which was parked right in front of our house in our usual space. We entertained his request even though we were very skeptical about it, and my dad went to remove the car for the ambulance that he claimed was here EVEN THOUGH THERE WAS NO EMERGENCY! This was at around 10PM IN THE NIGHT IN A GATED COMMUNITY.



I was filming this whole event because because I was feeling unsafe and I wanted video proof that we were complying to his requests.



HE ATTACKED ME in an attempt to knock my phone out of my hand because I was recording the event, and in the process HE HIT ME ON MY FACE AND BACK AND CORNERED ME AGAINST THE WALL! OUR SECURITY GUARD (in blue) WAS PRESENT AND DIDN’T DO ANYTHING, he also said he didn’t see anything. All the proof is attached as video and pictures, my sister even did an Instagram live stream to a few people as witnesses to the event. In the video you can see our neighbours, who are related to NAGENDER YADAV, also using crude language and hurling insults at us for no reason.”

Speaking to TNM, Chandanagar Inspector B Ravinder said, “The clash was videotaped by the woman. The incident happened on Saturday night but a complaint was lodged on Sunday evening. We are presently gathering evidence. A case has been registered against both of them based on the complaints received. A case under Section 323, 509 has been registered against Corporator Nagender Yadav and under Section 448, 504 against the woman.”



Based on the complaints, while the corporator has been booked for outraging the modesty of women and for voluntarily causing hurt, the woman has been booked for trespassing and provocation.

Speaking to TNM, the Corporator claimed the videos were morphed, edited and put out on social media with the intention of ruining his political career. He said, “I always refer to a woman only as a sister or mother, if they are younger to me, I refer to them as daughters. When I saw them recording videos, I asked them not to record as I was in shorts and a vest. Despite telling them when they continued to record, I slowly pushed the phone aside. I did not touch them or beat them as claimed.”



“Yesterday afternoon all those in the colony sat down and decided to come to a compromise, we spoke about it and the matter was settled. Not sure who instigated them again, in the night they posted several videos, some of which were not even taken that night. They have done this deliberately to tarnish my political image and my career", he added



The GHMC elections are to be held soon in Hyderabad and the Corporator feels this is the reason they are using the incident to target him. The Corporator also says his wife had earlier complained to the girls’ parents about them smoking and drinking on the terrace with boys and he felt hence they are using this incident to take revenge against him.



According to sources in the party, it is likely that Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KTR will take strict action against the Corporator to send across a strong message considering GHMC elections are round the corner.

READ: Explained: Why farmers are against 3 agri Bills to be tabled in Parliament