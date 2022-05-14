Hyderabad woman complains of defective e-scooter, consumer court orders refund

The customer had bought the scooter in 2018 and moved the consumer disputes redressal commission in 2019 complaining of several problems with the vehicle.

news EV

After a customer from Hyderabad complained that she was facing several problems with an electric scooter from Okinawa, the Ranga Reddy district consumer disputes redressal commission in Telangana has directed the company and its dealer to either replace the scooter or pay her a compensation of around Rs 74,000. The customer had bought the scooter in 2018 for Rs 65,388 and had filed a complaint with the consumer disputes redressal commission in 2019. She had complained that from the time of purchase, there were many problems with the vehicle including faulty speedometer reading and overheating of the motor.

The list of problems listed by the complainant were: handle shaking, wobbling, speedometer showing wrong speeds above 25 kmph, mileage per charge of battery turning out to be only 60-65 km (as opposed to mileage of 200 km assured by the company), heavy jerking and bumps, motor overheating after 10-15 km, and continuous friction from the rear disc-brakes. She further submitted in her complaint that she had visited the Hyderabad dealer many times, but none of the defects were rectified, and that she had to pay for parts and repairs even though they were still covered under warranty.

In its order passed on May 10, the commission said it was of the opinion that the Okinawa Praise vehicle purchased by the complainant was ‘defective’. “When a brand new vehicle is purchased, the minimum expectation of the consumer is that for a few years or at least for one year there shall be no problem,” the order said. It further said that if the person “after paying such high consideration is compelled to take the brand new vehicle, every second month to the workshop, it is a waste of his money, patience and besides he also suffers mental agony and harassment of emotional nature.”

Declaring the vehicle defective under Section 2(1)(f) of The Consumer Protection Act,1986, the commission directed Okinawa Autotech Pvt Ltd and its dealer in Hyderabad, Balaji Electric Automotive, to repay the complainant Rs 58,850 (90% of the original cost), and further compensations of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 to the complainant within 45 days, failing which the compensation amount of Rs.58,850 will carry an interest of 6% per annum.

While the dealer did not respond to the commission, Okinawa Autotech denied liability. Contending the complainant’s version, Okinawa has claimed that the complaint was filed “only to tarnish its image and with an ulterior motto to enrich.”

