Hyderabad witnesses rainfall due to cyclonic circulation in Andhra Pradesh

Hailstorms were recorded in Warangal, Mulugu, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad districts in Telangana.

news Weather

Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Friday due to the impact of the cyclone circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorm activity has been recorded in a few north Telangana districts due to the upper air circulation from coastal Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The cyclonic circulation now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood at 1.5 to 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level (AMSL). The cyclonic circulation over south Maharashtra and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked,” the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Under the influence of the upper air circulation, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in a couple of districts. Hailstorms were recorded in Warangal, Mulugu, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad districts.

Parkal in Warangal rural district recorded the highest rainfall (5 centimetre), followed by Govindaraopet in Mulugu (3 cm), Kothaguda in Mahabubabad (2 cm), Narsampet in Warangal rural (2 cm) and Nandipet in Nizamabad (2 cm). Dilawarpur, Laxmanchanda and Mudholebasar in Nirmal recorded 1 cm rainfall each.

The districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad and Rangareddy received ‘large excess’ rainfall, officials said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Medak at 15.8 degree Celsius.

As per the press release of the IMD, in some parts of the state, the minimum temperature fell by -2.1 degree Celsius to -4.0 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

There was a departure of -1.5 degree Celsius to 1.5 degree Celsius from the normal temperature in many parts of Telangana, IMD said.

On Thursday night, areas such as Nagole, Kothapet, LB Nagar, Ramanthapur, Narayanaguda, Himayatnagar, Musheerabad, Raidurgam, RK Puram, Bahadurpura, Puranapul, Doodh Bowli, Langar Houz, Attapur, Upparpalli, Nampally, Ziaguda, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Dilsukhnagar, Saidabad and other parts in Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall.

A 42-year-old man, identified as Mustafuddin, died in a rain-related incident on Thursday in Hyderabad. The deceased was electrocuted to death after he fell off his motorcycle and landed on a live wire, which had snapped due to the heavy wind. The incident took place in Ghode ki Khabar, which comes under Shahinayathgunj police limits.