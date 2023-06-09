Hyderabad temple priest kills woman, dumps body in a manhole

The accused priest named Venkata Sai Krishna allegedly killed Apsara and then went to the police and lodged a missing person complaint.

news Murder

A 36-year-old priest of a temple in Saroor Nagar in Hyderabad has been accused of murdering a 30-year-old-woman on Sunday, June 4, whom he was allegedly involved with. According to police officials, the priest named Venkata Surya Sai Krishna confessed that he murdered Apsara. Krishna and Apsara were allegedly in a relationship for over a year. According to Krishna’s testimony, Apsara became pregnant a few months ago and had to undergo an abortion in March 2023, however, Venkata Sai Krishna who was already married, refused to marry Apsara.

In an attempt to quell the conflict, the accused, under the pretext of taking Apsara on a drive, took her along with him and allegedly attacked her with an iron rod in Sultanpalle in Shamshabad which resulted in her death. Post the murder, Krishna hid the victim’s body in the boot of his car and after disposing the body, lodged a missing persons complaint with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station on June 5, claiming that his “niece” whom he had dropped off at Shamshabad bus stand for a supposed tour went missing.

When their initial attempts at scanning CCTV footage yielded no results, officials started looking at cameras around Saroornagar and discovered that Krishna had dumped the body in a manhole near the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Saroornagar and covered it up with two truckloads of sand before he went on the concoct a story about his missing niece.

According to the police, they first detained Krishna on suspicion and after interrogation, he admitted to murdering Apsara.

The police are in the process of recovering the body from the manhole which has been identified by the victim’s mother. A missing persons complaint has been lodged and the case is being investigated further by the RGIA police station.