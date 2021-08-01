Hyderabad techie held for kidnapping son, demanding ransom from wife

The man was reportedly addicted to alcohol and gambling, and had incurred debt worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

news Crime

A techie working for an IT firm in Hyderabad allegedly abducted his three-year-old son to demand ransom money from his wife, threatening to kill their child if his demand was not met. The incident took place in Cheruvukommupalem of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Prakasam district. The 32-year-old software engineer had around Rs 20 lakh in debt, and was under pressure from lenders to repay his loans, Deccan Chronicle reported. According to The New Indian Express, the Prakasam police rescued the child on July 31, Saturday, and handed him back to his mother.

The father, Palnati Ramakrishna, had reportedly been working from home at Cheruvukommupalem since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. TNIE reported that he was allegedly addicted to alcohol and gambling, and had borrowed around Rs 20 lakh because of these addictions. With the debt mounting, and pressure building from the lenders, he reportedly went home in an inebriated state on the night of July 28, Wednesday, and forcibly took his son with him. He then called his wife and allegedly demanded money to return the child, threatening to kill their son and then take his own life if he did not receive the ransom amount.

On failing to find the boy and his father on their own, the boyâ€™s mother Uma and her relatives filed a complaint with the Ponnaluru police on July 30, Friday. Police traced the fatherâ€™s location to a lodge in Kandukur, where he was reportedly found in a drunken state, sleeping next to his son. Police rescued the boy and handed him over to his mother, and Ramakrishna was arrested.

Earlier this month, Nellore police launched a major search operation to find a missing three-and-half-year-old boy Sanju. The child went missing after he followed his father into a forest close to his house in his Uyyalapalli village of Kaluvaya mandal in Nellore district. Nearly 150 people were involved in the search operation, including the boyâ€™s family, neighbours, around 50 police personnel, as well as a dog squad and a drone operating system.

Read: 50 cops, 100 locals and a drone: A week on, search for missing AP toddler continues