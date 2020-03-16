Hyderabad techie forges Sudha Murty’s sign in letter, held in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old app developer was booked by the Bengaluru police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A 23-year-old man has been held for forging Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy's signature in a recommendation letter. The letter was purportedly a recommendation from the chairperson, asking Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda to be the ambassador for the app the techie had developed.

L Saikrishna, an app developer from Hyderabad, had developed an app called 'Offer nearby'. Although the app is yet to be launched, he wanted to invite the actor to launch his app.

However, despite his attempts, Saikrishna was unable to reach the actor, said reports. The techie then began looking for a different route to reach the actor. Saikrishna allegedly thought that the actor would better consider a recommendation letter from an eminent person in the Information Technology industry. He allegedly wrote the letter with a forged letterhead of the Infosys Foundation, along with the forged signature of its Chairperson, Sudha Murthy.

However, the letter never reached the actor, and instead went back to the return address, which happened to be the office of the Infosys Foundation in Bengaluru.

Infosys Foundation employees who received the fake letter were left confused as they never dispatched this particular letter. However, they soon realised that it was a case of forgery.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel M Ramesh, one of the employees of the Infosys Foundation, has raised a complaint with the Bengaluru police with a case of forgery. The police took the case, and upon investigation, they nabbed Saikrishna himself, reported the Times of India.

He has allegedly confessed to the police that he desperately wanted the actor to be the brand ambassador for the app, which led him to take the extreme step.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 419 (personation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document).