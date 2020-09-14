Hyderabad Swiggy delivery workers to go on indefinite strike from Tuesday

news Protest

At least 2,000 Swiggy delivery executives, working in Hyderabad, are expected to go on indefinite strike from Tuesday. Alleging labour exploitation, the protesting workers said that they were forced to take such a decision after Swiggy reduced their minimum earnings from Rs 35 to Rs 15 during the COVID-19 lockdown, severely affecting their income.

“Even though Swiggy is collecting Rs 35 as delivery charge from customers, it is only paying a minimum of Rs 15 to delivery executives,” the workers alleged.

They said that Swiggy has also introduced batch orders, meaning that in a single trip, the delivery executive has to deliver more than one order; but, in the second order they are paid only Rs 10 per order, while Swiggy collects the regular charge of Rs 35 from the customer.

“Due to the increase in fuel prices, we demand that we be paid Rs 10 per kilometre for 0 to 4 km, Rs 15 for 4 to 8 km and Rs 25 per km for (distances) above 8 km,” the workers demanded.

Delivery executives demanded that the company stop assigning orders to third-party companies like Shadowfax and Rapido. “We are getting fewer orders because of this and our earning potential is reduced. We demand that Swiggy stop giving orders to Shadowfax and Rapido with immediate effect,” they said.

The agitating employees also demanded Swiggy restore their earlier perks and incentives.

“Earlier, Swiggy used to give monthly incentives of up to Rs 5,000 based on performance, like attendance. It also used to give smile points. Both the monthly incentive and smile points have been removed. We demand that Swiggy restore both monthly incentive and smile points,” said Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary of Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers.

“We will continue the strike until our demands are met. We request socially-conscious customers and restaurants for their cooperation in the strike. We further request labour and transport authorities to intervene in this matter and restore the previous payout structure,” Salauddin added.

The workers alleged that Swiggy has been manipulating them and has not been compensating them for the ‘waiting time’ at restaurants.

In August, Swiggy workers in Hyderabad went on strike for several days, protesting new payment structures that the food aggregator had instituted. The gig workers had noted that their income had dropped significantly due to the pandemic, and the revised payment structure did nothing to help their situation, they alleged. At the time, many had stated that the reduction in orders, coupled with increasing fuel prices and a reduction in earnings severely affected their day-to-day income.

Swiggy delivery workers across cities have protested revisions to pay structures and incentives, which they say adversely affect them. Delivery executives are gig workers and not employees of the company. Rather than being on the company's payroll, they are paid based on factors such as base pay, kilometre costs and various incentives.

The delivery partners allege that the reduction in base pay to Rs 15 has deeply impacted them. A spokesperson for Swiggy responded on Monday, stated that claims that the delivery partners made only Rs 15 per order were "completely untrue."