Hyderabad Swiggy delivery agent dies after being hit by water tanker

Durga Prasad was trying to take a U-turn under the flyover near IKEA mall when he was hit by the water tanker. The police arrested the driver of the tanker.

A swiggy delivery agent was killed in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 6, after a water tanker hit him while he was on his way to deliver food. According to Madhapur police, Durga Prasad (40) was on his way towards Cyber Towers to deliver an order when the accident took place. The water tanker hit him as he was trying to take a U-turn under the flyover near IKEA mall. The police arrested the driver and investigation is underway.

According to Avinash, Sub Inspector of Madhapur Police Station, the accident took place around 1.30 pm. “Durga Prasad went under the wheel and died on the spot. The body has been shifted to Osmania for post mortem,” the SI said. He added that Durga Prasad was a resident of Moosapet, though he originally hailed from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. He has been working as a delivery agent for the past six months, and is survived by his wife and two children aged 19 and 16.

Meanwhile, food delivery partner Swiggy stated that it is coordinating with Durga Prasad’s family and supporting them in possible ways. “We are disheartened by this incident and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We have been in touch with Akula’s family ever since the incident and are supporting them in all ways possible (transportation, funeral expenses etc) and processing his insurance,” Swiggy cares said in a statement.

This is not the first time a Swiggy delivery agent has died while on duty this year. In January, Mohammed Rizwan, a 23-year-old agent who was delivering a food parcel in a flat in Banjara Hills, died after jumping off the third floor of a building in fear as the flat owner’s dog charged towards him. He was initially admitted to a hospital to receive treatment, but succumbed to injuries on January 14.